Outgoing England Squash National Coach David Campion discusses tactics with England No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy
England Squash begins search for National Coach

February 19, 2024

England Squash has begun its search for the federation’s next National Coach, following long-term coach David Campion’s decision to step down.

Campion, who joined England Squash in 2000 and played a pivotal role in England securing 25 medals across four Commonwealth Games, is leaving to spend more time with his family.

The application process for the England Squash National Coach role is now open, with England Squash seeking “a highly experienced, world-class squash coach who has the track record, drive and passion to support our players to achieve their potential and ultimately, to reach the podium at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.”

Click here to find out more about the role and to apply.

In addition to the National Coach position, England Squash is also advertising for a Safeguarding, Culture and Wellbeing Manager and a Content Manager.

Click here to find out more about those roles.

