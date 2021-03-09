England Squash CEO Keir Worth to step down

Keir Worth is to step down from his role after seven years as England Squash CEO to take up a senior leadership role at British Canoeing.

Keir joined England Squash in 2006 as a High Performance Coach before becoming Head of Coaching & Performance, and was instrumental in Team England’s unprecedented success on the world stage including the Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

During his tenure as CEO, Keir led the organisation through a period of significant change which included a restructure and rebrand, and the delivery of a strategic plan which has seen the organisation increase participation and champion initiatives focused on equality and inclusion.

Keir will join British Canoeing in late Spring as Director of Paddlesport where he will provide strategic leadership for the Olympic, Paralympic and non-Olympic disciplines, alongside leading the major events strategy, international affairs and competition disciplines.

Keir said: “It has been an incredible privilege to be at the helm of England Squash for the last seven years and I am exceptionally proud of the progress we have made during that time.

“After 15 years with England Squash, and with the imminent launch of an ambitious strategic plan and the foundations in place to drive the sport forward, the time is right for me to begin a new chapter.

“It has been a wonderful experience and I have enjoyed working with so many talented and dedicated people committed to enhancing the game.”

Commenting on behalf of the Board, England Squash Chair Joy Carter said: “Keir is an exceptional leader; his tenure as CEO has involved a major transformation of the organisation, and the delivery of a clear vision and strategy which has seen the game grow at every level. He leaves the organisation in a significantly stronger position than when he joined.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Keir for his outstanding contribution to England Squash over the last 15 years.

“We will begin the recruitment for a successor immediately to allow for consistency and a smooth transition.”