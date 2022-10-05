England Squash combine ‘Get your Game on’ with World Squash Day to energise squash community

There are just ten days to go until World Squash Day – an annual festival of squash and the biggest grassroots promotion of the sport on the planet – returns!

One of the ways England Squash, a long-time supporter of World Squash Day, will be celebrating the day is through the Get your Game on campaign, which seeks to encourage new and returning squash players from all backgrounds to pick up a racket and join in the fun.

England Squash describe the ‘Get your Game on’ campaign as the following:

Whether you’re a squash fanatic or still learning the ropes, the floor is yours to get in the game. The court is open for everyone – rock up solo, bring a friend or join a social group session like Squash 101 or Squash Girls Can. Don’t sweat it if you’re feeling a little rusty or have never played. Squash is like riding a bike – we’ve all got our own style and practice makes perfect, even if you miss the first shot.

Local clubs and leisure centres across England are waiting to welcome you onto court. Whatever your age or ability, play squash with confidence. Keep fit with casual play or make new friends with social group sessions. There’s no right or wrong when it comes to squash – the floor is yours.