England Squash launch ‘Get Games Ready’ campaign

England Squash has today announced the ‘Get Games Ready‘ campaign. Get Games Ready is a microsite containing resources, ideas and helpful information to assist squash clubs to prepare for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and ensure that the Games leave a positive and lasting legacy for squash.

On the Get Games Ready microsite, visitors can find out how they can increase the visibility of their club, attract new players and volunteers, improve inclusion and diversity, develop coaching programmes – including the popular youth coaching scheme Squash Stars – and much more!

To begin the campaign, England Squash is putting a spotlight on the England Squash Club Finder. Over 30,000 people visit the Finder each year and England Squash is encouraging all clubs to update their Club Profile on englandsquash.com to attract eager new squash fans!

