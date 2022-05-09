England Squash launch junior participation programme ‘Squash Stars’

England Squash has launched Squash Stars, a nationwide junior squash participation and coaching initiative to attract thousands of children to the game.

The six-week programme, delivered by participating clubs and venues from June, will introduce children aged 5-11 to the fun game of squash, which is recognised as the world’s healthiest sport. Participants will be taught the fundamental skills to play squash, and develop hand-eye coordination, racket work, movement and match play through action-packed fun games and drills delivered by specially trained leaders.

Jo Rowbottom, Head of Partnerships and Communities at England Squash said: “Squash Stars is all about being active, having fun and making friends in a safe and inclusive setting.

“It’s a particularly exciting year for the sport and we’re thrilled to launch Squash Stars ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and inspire a new generation of players.

“This initiative supports our long-term efforts to grow the game and will build on the fantastic work clubs do already in engaging their local communities.”

Parents can now enrol their child onto the programme starting from 6th June via www.squashstars.co.uk. All Squash Stars will receive six group coaching sessions and a free racket, a ball, bag and goggles to help them get in the game.

Find out more about Squash Stars and England Squash.

