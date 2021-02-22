England Squash Launches Level 1 Coaching Course Online

England Squash has moved their England Squash – Level 1 Participation Coach Award fully online to increase the number of coaches in England and make it more accessible for aspiring coaches to study and learn at a time and place to suit them.

The course, which takes on average five hours to complete, equips budding coaches with the core knowledge and basic skills to coach squash independently to groups of beginners of any age.

The course focuses on the key skills of coaching and covers everything from delivering basic participation programmes for adults and juniors right through to diagnosing faults in beginner players and providing group coaching sessions to improve technique.

This qualification is the first step on England Squash’s coach education pathway and is a pre-requisite for anyone looking to take the England Squash Club Coach Award (Level 2). It is ideal for anyone looking to kickstart their coaching career or for those seeking to coach as a volunteer at their local club.

England Squash National Coach David Campion said: “We’re thrilled to launch the Level 1 Participation Coach Award online which will allow aspiring coaches to study at their own pace, wherever they are.

“This course has been a year in development and the national coaching team have been working hard behind the scenes to craft highly engaging and interactive course content.

“We hope budding coaches enjoy the course and that it helps get more people into coaching and playing our fantastic sport.”

The course costs £150 and includes one year’s England Squash Coaches Club membership (worth £65) which includes great value benefits including public liability insurance and more than 300 coaching resources.

January saw the launch of the England Squash Referee Award, and in the coming months, England Squash’s e-learning programme will be further expanded to include the England Squash Club Coach Award (Level 2).

To find out more about the course, visit englandsquash.com/courses