England Squash launches SQUASHfit to get players squash-ready

England Squash has launched SQUASHfit, a free online boot camp to re-engage players and get them squash-ready in the return to play following the reopening of courts in England next week.

Launching on Monday 12th April, SQUASHfit sessions will be delivered on Zoom by the national coaching team and England‘s finest players including Sarah-Jane Perry, Nick Matthew and Laura Massaro.

Tailored to squash players, this five-week online boot camp will take players on a strength and fitness journey and will feature workouts and drills that directly target the muscles and movement skills that are essential to on-court success.

SQUASHfit also provides nutritional advice and recipes to support player performance, as well as warm-up and warm-down videos to keep players injury-free – all available on the SQUASHfit hub over the coming weeks.

England Squash National Coach David Campion said: “We’re thrilled to launch SQUASHfit and get players squash-ready for their comeback to court. The entire national coaching team including our Strength and Conditioning Coach and Performance Nutritionist are involved in SQUASHfit alongside England’s finest players.

“This boot camp really is for everyone and we encourage all players to sign up and take part – whatever their age, fitness or playing level.”

British National champion Sarah-Jane Perry said: “I’m really excited to be part of the team delivering SQUASHfit and looking forward to putting players through their paces as they look to step back on court!”

To find out more about SQUASHfit and how to book online sessions, visit the SQUASHfit hub at englandsquash.com/squashfit