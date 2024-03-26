English duo Bryant and Haworth capture ESF European U19 Championship titles

English duo Jonah Bryant and Amelie Haworth have been crowned ESF European U19 Individual Champions after both players came from behind to record 3-2 wins against Melvil Scianimanico and Lauren Baltayan, respectively, in Bucharest.

In the women’s final, 18-year-old No.2 seed Haworth fought back incredibly to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

In a nerve-shredding battle, the Englishwoman somehow saved six championship balls against 16-year-old French top seed Lauren Baltayan, with Haworth coming back from 6-10 at 1-2 down to eventually record an 8-11, 8-11, 11-3, 17-15, 11-7 win.

After the match, Haworth said: “I never wanted to give up, I just kept pushing and pushing. I’ve been able to come back from that sort of position before and just thought I could do it again. Lauren is a fantastic player and is two years younger than me, which is crazy! I wish her the best, I’m just so happy to have won!”

In the men’s final, top seed and defending champion Bryant also found himself 1-2 down to a French opponent, with [3/4] seed Scianimanico’s relentless chasing causing the favourite a number of problems.

Eventually, however, Bryant was able to wrestle control of the contest away from Scianimanico, going on the attack as he took the match 11-7, 11-13, 8-11, 13-11, 11-4 in 74 minutes.

“It was definitely up there as one of the toughest finals I’ve played. He’s one of the best movers I’ve ever played, the balls he picks up are ridiculous,” Bryant said afterwards.

Action continues in Bucharest from 28 March with the ESF European Mixed Team u19 Squash Championships.

Find out more about the ESF European U19 Championships at europeansquash.com.

Result: ESF European Individual U19 Championship – Women’s Final

[2] Amelie Haworth (ENG) bt [1] Lauren Baltayan (FRA) 3-2: 8-11, 8-11, 11-3, 17-15, 11-7 (52m)

Result: ESF European Individual U19 Championship – Men’s Final

[1] Jonah Bryant (ENG) bt [3/4] Melvil Scianimanico (FRA) 3-2: 11-7, 11-13, 8-11, 13-11, 11-4 (74m)

