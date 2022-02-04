Entries open for WSF World Masters Squash Championships 2022

Entries are now officially open for the 2022 WSF World Masters Squash Championships, to be held at the Hasta La Vista Club in Wroclaw, Poland 21-27 August.

Excitement is high for the return of the tournament, which has not been held since Charlottesville 2018 – where 755 players aged 35 and above from 59 nations gathered to compete – due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players who wish to play at the Hasta La Vista Club, which with 33 courts is the world’s biggest squash club, should enter via Tournament Software. Entries close Sunday 10 July 2022 at 23:59 GMT.

WSF Masters Commission Chair Malcolm Kerr said: “I am thrilled to announce that entries are now open for WSF World Masters Squash Championships. With just over six months to go we are looking forward to seeing entries pouring in from all over the world.