Entries open for WSF World Masters Squash Championships 2022
Entries are now officially open for the 2022 WSF World Masters Squash Championships, to be held at the Hasta La Vista Club in Wroclaw, Poland 21-27 August.
Excitement is high for the return of the tournament, which has not been held since Charlottesville 2018 – where 755 players aged 35 and above from 59 nations gathered to compete – due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players who wish to play at the Hasta La Vista Club, which with 33 courts is the world’s biggest squash club, should enter via Tournament Software. Entries close Sunday 10 July 2022 at 23:59 GMT.
WSF Masters Commission Chair Malcolm Kerr said: “I am thrilled to announce that entries are now open for WSF World Masters Squash Championships. With just over six months to go we are looking forward to seeing entries pouring in from all over the world.
“The WSF World Masters is one of the biggest and best events of the WSF calendar – typically attracting almost 1,000 players – and after two years of COVID-19 disruption, we are all eagerly anticipating the 2022 edition in Poland. I have full confidence that the Hasta La Vista Club will deliver yet another spectacular tournament for players, officials and fans alike.”
The iconic Hasta La Vista Club is well-known to the global squash community after hosting a string of successful tournaments, including the 2013 WSF World Junior Championships, the 2017 World Games, the 2017 European Masters Championships and the 2018 European Team Championships.
Speaking last year, Hasta La Vista Club owner Zenon Waniak said: “My vision of the big squash club is now on fire as the facility can finally be seen and used according to its purpose. Hasta La Vista Club has hosted many events for the European Squash Federation and World Squash and I’m sure that my team will deliver the very best event with a lot of benefits for masters players.
“I’m also attending some masters tournaments, so I can’t wait to invite world-class players to play at my home club.”
The WSF World Masters Squash Championships are held biennially and divided into ten categories: Over 35, Over 40, Over 45, Over 50, Over 55, Over 60, Over 65, Over 70, Over 75 and Over 80.
Enter at: https://wsf.tournamentsoftware.com/#TabUpcoming
Find out more about the entry process: http://squash-masters.pl/championships/entries/