Esteban Casarino reflects on squash’s success at South American Games and value of regional Games for the sport

The South American Games, a multi-sport event usually held every four years between South American nations, concluded last month, where squash made its third appearance at the Games, which were held this year in Asunción, capital city of Paraguay.

Esteban Casarino, former Paraguay No.1 and Former General Director – XII South American Games Asunción 2022, spoke with the WSF to reflect on the sport’s successful inclusion.

“It was a really successful participation, building on Medellin 2010 and Cochabamba 2018,” Casarino says.

“And it’s great for the sport to be part of such a big event, which hosted 4,500 athletes from 15 countries. 53 squash players from nine countries took part in what is for many South American athletes the first step onto the Olympic events.

“The quality of squash at Centro Nacional de Squash, a public centre within the National Sports Office of Paraguay, was also fantastic. A special mention has to go to Argentina’s Leandro Romiglio, who took the event by storm, conceding only one game in the tournament and defeating Ronal Palomino of Colombia 3-0 in the final.

“Laura Tovar of Colombia, too, was brilliant and her final against former South American champion Nicolette Fernandes of Guyana was such a well-disputed match, with Tovar taking it 3-2.

“Well done, too, to the entire Colombia squad, who won all three of the doubles medals as well as the women’s teams medal, with Argentina winning the men’s team gold.”