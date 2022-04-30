European Team Championships Finals: Preview and Watch Live

It’s finals day of the European Team Championships in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, as four days of thrilling squash come to an end.

In the women’s final, England go up against Wales in a Great British derby. England, who are playing their 10th consecutive final, go into the the match looking to reclaim their crown, having been dethroned by France in the last edition in 2019. Wales, meanwhile, are playing in their first ever final after a 2-1 win over France yesterday.

In the men’s final, England are once again present, with the heavyweights and defending champions playing their 28th consecutive final. Standing in their way, though, is a dangerous French team, who edged them on games won in a 2-2 draw earlier in the championship to top Group A.

Coverage of both finals is provided for free on SQUASHTV, with the women’s final beginning at 10:00 (CEST) and the men’s at 12:00 (CEST).

Away from the finals, France play the Netherlands in the women’s bronze medal match at 10:00, while Scotland and Germany will battle it out for third in the men’s draw at 12:00.

There are also a number of matches to decide final positions in Divisions One and Two, full details of which can be found here.

