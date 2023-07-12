Everything you need to know about the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

Next week, the WSF World Junior Squash Championships return, with Melbourne, Australia set to host 12 days of thrilling action between 18-29 July.

Read on for all the key information about the championship, including streaming, squads and schedule.

The World Juniors at a glance

The World Junior Squash Championships are the premier junior event on the squash calendar and feature the world’s best junior talents. Though no professional ranking points are on offer, the championships have proven to be excellent indicators of future stars of the game, with 2019 men’s champion Mostafa Asal and 2016 women’s champion Nouran Gohar the most recent of a number of champions to go on to reach World No.1.

The championships are contested every year, having first been played in Kungälv, Sweden in 1980. In the past the men’s and women’s championships were held on alternate years, but have been held concurrently since Chennai 2009. The team championships continue to alternate, with this year’s event including the women’s team championships, which has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s championships are being held at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centres (MSAC). Australia has hosted the World Juniors on three previous occasions, most recently in Sydney in 1995, when Australia beat England in the final of the women’s team event and New Zealand’s Jade Wilson beat Australia’s Rachael Grinham in the women’s individual final.

Where can I watch the 2023 World Juniors?

In venue: Entry for spectators is free up until the semi finals. For the semi finals and finals, tickets can be purchased here.

From home: Viewers around the world can watch glass court action for free on worldsquash.tv, with the Olympic Channel also streaming the semi finals and final.

Who is competing in the 2023 World Juniors?

Across the individual events and team event, there are a total of 245 entries from 33 national federations. In the individual event, English 17-year-old Jonah Bryant is top seed, with Egyptian 16-year-old and defending champion Amina Orfi the top seed in the women’s event. Men’s defending champion Rowan Damming, who last year became the first Dutchman to win a World Junior Championship, returns as No.2 seed.

Click here for the full list of entries.

How can I follow the 2023 World Juniors?

You can keep up with all the action from the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships by following the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Twitter. You can also follow Squash Australia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To keep up with the draws, results and schedule, follow the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships on Tournament Software.

2023 World Juniors Schedule

18 – 23 July: Individual Championships

24 – 29 July: Team Championship