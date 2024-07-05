Everything you need to know about the 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships begin next week in Houston, USA, as the world’s best junior players compete for the title of world champion.

Want to find out more? Read on for all the key information including draws, streaming and ticketing information.

What are the WSF World Junior Squash Championships?

The WSF World Junior Squash Championships, often known as ‘World Juniors’, is an annual international event that pits the world’s best squash players aged under 19 against each other for the title of world champion.

The World Juniors includes individual events and team events. The team events feature three players (picked from squads of four players) from each team battling it out, with the first team to win two matches being victorious.

This year’s event will see the men’s team event and the women’s team event held concurrently for the first time in World Squash history, with tournaments traditionally alternating the team events each year.

When and where are the 2024 World Juniors taking place?

The 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships are taking place at Houston Squash Club, Texas, USA.

The championships begin with the the individual events (12-17 July) and concludes with the team events (18-23 July).

Houston Squash Club is located at: 1530 W Sam Houston Pkwy N #120, Houston, TX 77043, United States

Who is competing in the 2024 World Juniors?

243 players from 39 national federations are competing in this year’s WSF World Junior Squash Championships, including defending women’s champion Amina Orfi (Egypt) and defending men’s champion Hamza Khan (Pakistan).

Click here for the full list of players competing at this year’s World Juniors.

How can I watch the World Juniors at home?

All the action from the 2024 World Juniors will be streamed for free on WORLDSQUASH.TV, the free streaming platform of the World Squash Federation.

Houston Squash Club boasts two spectacular show courts, a brand new all-glass court built for this year’s championships, and a permanent three-wall glass court used at events such as the Houston Open. Action from the new show court will be produced by SQUASHTV and will include commentary, with Houston Squash Club providing streams for all other courts, including the three-glass-walled court.

How can I watch the World Juniors in Houston?

Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships. Head to houstonsquashclub.com/events to purchase tickets.

Where can I find out more about the World Juniors?

For more information about the 2024 WSF World Junior Squash Championships, go to wsfworldjuniors.com.

Keep up with all the action at wsfworldjuniors.com.

