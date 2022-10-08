fbpx
Exciting CGI fly-through celebrates one week to go until World Squash Day

October 8, 2022

There’s just one week to go until World Squash Day (15/08/2022)!

To celebrate the milestone, Cambridge, England-based computer-generated imagery (CGI) designers CGI Pros of Cambridge Creative  have released a CGI fly-through video of a computer-generated court, showing the WSF and World Squash Day logos.

You can watch the video below

