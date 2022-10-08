All News
Exciting CGI fly-through celebrates one week to go until World Squash Day
There’s just one week to go until World Squash Day (15/08/2022)!
To celebrate the milestone, Cambridge, England-based computer-generated imagery (CGI) designers CGI Pros of Cambridge Creative have released a CGI fly-through video of a computer-generated court, showing the WSF and World Squash Day logos.
You can watch the video below
One week to go and we have a brilliant fly-through CGI movie from Simon Scott at @ProsCgi to promote @WorldSquashDay 2022.
Thank you Simon!https://t.co/WlK9lX7qeR@PSAWorldTour @WorldSquash @englandsr @sqwales @Scottish_Squash @nickmatthew @DunlopSquash @Squash_Lab @squashAUS pic.twitter.com/8LWalrAleY
— WorldSquashDay (@WorldSquashDay) October 8, 2022