Exciting future beckons for 1. Squash Club Dresden with new facility nearing completion

1. Squash Club Dresden is continuing to put itself on the map as a major driver of squash development in Eastern Germany as it prepares for the biggest phase of change in its 24-year history.

The Dresden City Council has brought to life an exciting project which has seen the construction of five squash courts in the grandstand section of the Heinz Steyer Stadium, a state-owned multi-sports facility.

After the city received the stadium from the developers at the end of June, the respective clubs were recently handed over the keys to undertake the technical set-up phase of the new sports venue in Sportpark Ostra.

Local squash fans won’t have much longer to wait until they can get out on court as well. The new build’s completion is fast-approaching, with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place on August 30th, and an open day set for the following day. From there, the club are set to gradually introduce training operations from the brand-new facility in September.

This second centre will be a mere 50-metre walk from the private sports facility, BallsportARENA Dresden, where the club’s original five courts have been in place since 2017.

“Our goals are to increase the awareness of the sport in and around Dresden,” said Juan Groh, the Back Office and Squash Trainer at 1. Squash Club Dresden. “We want to make it easier for interested people to get into the sport, provide knowledge beyond the beginner’s level, and maintain contacts with other squash clubs.

“To help achieve our goals, the club regularly organises tournaments for different player levels, participates in German leagues and trains instructors and coaches.”

Such events will include the German Masters National, which will be held at 1. Squash Club Dresden this November, the German Youth National in Spring of 2025, and the World Transplant Games between August 17-24 of next year.

Central to the club’s work is also making the sport as accessible to casual players and beginners as possible.

The five already established courts at 1. Squash Club Dresden fit the bill on that front, with the four ASB traditional courts able to be transformed into three doubles courts thanks to their moveable walls, and the final court including an InteractiveSquash system.

This cutting-edge digital technology in the fifth of these uses high-resolution laser projectors and motion sensors to track the ball when hit, as well as using immersive graphics to create interactive gameplay for those on court.

Groh is eager to continue instilling this dynamic, fun, and interactive environment for players of all abilities as the club enters a new chapter in its history.

He said: “A central pillar of the club’s work is children and youth work. In addition to our regular training sessions for children, students and adults, there are opportunities to take part in tournament trips or the annual summer vacation training camp.”

Find out more about 1. Squash Club Dresden by clicking here.

