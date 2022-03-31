Eye-Catching All-Glass Squash Court Popping up in Birmingham’s New Street Station

Thousands of commuters and Birmingham residents are set to discover the exciting sport of squash and meet the world’s best players ahead of this year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games when a world-class glass court is erected inside New Street station’s state-of-the-art atrium from 4 – 11 April.

An action-packed week of activity is planned to rally the local community which will see thousands of school children having a hit on court as well as open play sessions for the public, a number of taster sessions including squash for beginners, plus exhibition matches and an opportunity to meet professional players.

The glass court is being built to inspire a new generation of players and create a lasting legacy for squash across the region as the sport celebrates its starring role in the Games being held at the University of Birmingham Sport in July and August this year.

The station is one of the busiest transport hubs in Europe and is used by an estimated 170,000 people a day, many of whom may never have played squash or seen it played live.

This is not the first time squash has been played in a railway station, the glass court at New Street is inspired by a similar court installed at New York’s famous Grand Central Station, which hosts a professional squash tournament every year.

The court is the latest in a series of initiatives by Squash United, the collaborative group leading the squash legacy programme which is an official project of United by Birmingham 2022, the community programme for the Commonwealth Games. Spearheaded by England Squash, the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation, Rackets Cubed and the World Squash Federation, Squash United’s aim is to take squash to new audiences and make the sport more accessible than ever.

Birmingham has a storied history with the sport while 2018 Gold Coast squash silver medallist Sarah-Jane Perry, who will be among England’s medal hopes again this summer, is from the city and learned to play in Kenilworth.

On 8 and 9 April, passengers and passers-by will get a taste of just how exciting and dynamic live squash can be when the glass court hosts the semi-finals and finals of the University of Birmingham Open – a professional tournament on the PSA Challenger Tour.

On 10 and 11 April the public will be treated to a sneak preview of the Birmingham 2022 squash competition when a host of the world’s best squash players, including England No.1 and local star Perry, head to New Street fresh from competing at the World Doubles Championships in Glasgow.

The squash programme at the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held between July 29 – August 8 at the University of Birmingham, with medals on offer in singles and doubles for men and women as well as for mixed doubles. The home nations have a strong record of success in squash, with England and Wales winning multiple medals in successive Games, so there should be plenty for local crowds to cheer. The 2022 Commonwealth Games will also be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio.

All-Glass Squash Court – Schedule of Events 4 – 11 April

Monday 4 April

AM – Public open access and local school sessions

PM – Squash 57 mixed ability sessions

EVE – Squash 101 sessions

Tuesday 5 April

AM – Public open access and local school sessions

PM – Local NHS worker sessions

EVE – Squash57 exhibition and club sessions

Wednesday 6 April

AM – Public open access and Network Rail sessions

PM & EVE – Legends sessions

Thursday 7 April

AM – Public open access and local school sessions

PM – Inter Services Finals – Army, Navy and RAF

Friday 8 April

AM – Public open access

PM & EVE – University of Birmingham Open PSA Tournament semi-finals

Saturday 9 April

AM – Public open access and local club sessions

PM – University of Birmingham Open PSA Tournament Women’s and Men’s Finals

EVE – Public open access and local club sessions

Sunday 10 April

AM – Squash Girls Can

PM – Public open access and local club sessions

Monday 11 April

Meet the Birmingham 2022 squash stars