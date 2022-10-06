Final list of sports announced for Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games
The final list of sports has been announced for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Squash, a mainstay of the Commonwealth Games since its debut in the Kuala Lumpur 1998 Games, was one of the sports already approved for 2026, and will be joined by 19 other sports, with Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX making a Commonwealth Games debut.
Victoria 2026 will be the sixth time Australia has hosted the Commonwealth Games and the third that it has hosted a games featuring squash, with squash – which has appeared at every Games since 1998 – being played at the Melbourne 2006 Games and the Gold Coast 2018 Games.
It is estimated the Games will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria’s economy, creating more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the Games, 3,900 jobs during the Games and a further 3,000 jobs beyond the Closing Ceremony
Full list of sports for Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games
Aquatics (Swimming, Para Swimming & Diving)
Athletics & Para Athletics
Badminton
3×3 Basketball, 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball
Boxing
Beach Volleyball
Coastal Rowing
Cricket T20 (Women’s)
Cycling (BMX)
Cycling (Mountain Bike)
Cycling (Road)
Cycling (Track & Para Track)
Golf
Gymnastics (Artistic)
Hockey
Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls
Netball
Rugby Sevens
Shooting & Shooting Para Sport
Squash
Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis
Triathlon & Para Triathlon
Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting