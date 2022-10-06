Final list of sports announced for Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

The final list of sports has been announced for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Squash, a mainstay of the Commonwealth Games since its debut in the Kuala Lumpur 1998 Games, was one of the sports already approved for 2026, and will be joined by 19 other sports, with Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX making a Commonwealth Games debut.

Victoria 2026 will be the sixth time Australia has hosted the Commonwealth Games and the third that it has hosted a games featuring squash, with squash – which has appeared at every Games since 1998 – being played at the Melbourne 2006 Games and the Gold Coast 2018 Games.

It is estimated the Games will contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria’s economy, creating more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the Games, 3,900 jobs during the Games and a further 3,000 jobs beyond the Closing Ceremony

Full list of sports for Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games

Aquatics (Swimming, Para Swimming & Diving)

Athletics & Para Athletics

Badminton

3×3 Basketball, 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball

Boxing

Beach Volleyball

Coastal Rowing

Cricket T20 (Women’s)

Cycling (BMX)

Cycling (Mountain Bike)

Cycling (Road)

Cycling (Track & Para Track)

Golf

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Hockey

Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls

Netball

Rugby Sevens

Shooting & Shooting Para Sport

Squash

Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis

Triathlon & Para Triathlon

Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting