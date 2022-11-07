FISU World University Championship begins

The 2022 FISU World University Championship Squash gets underway today in Giza, Cairo.

The FISU World University Championship Squash comprises of men’s and women’s individual championships as well as a mixed team championship played over seven days. Competitors at the championship represent the nation of their citizenship rather than their individual university.

From today until Sunday 13 November, 49 athletes from 13 countries will compete within view of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Among the top-ranked players in the men’s draw are World No.3 Mostafa Asal, Moustafa El Sirty and Yannick Wilhelmi, while No.35 Sana Ibrahim, Nour Aboulmakarim and Cindy Merlo headline the women’s event.

Action from the 2022 FISU World University Championship Squash will be streamed for free on worldsquash.tv and fisu.tv from the semi-finals stage onwards.

“Egypt has a long squash history and has contributed greatly to the recognition of African squash and world squash,” said Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ayman Ashour‎, President of the Egyptian University Sports Federation.

“Squash is a highly popular sport at global level and particularly in universities because its mixture of fun and health and fitness benefits represent a lifestyle for students,” said Juan-Carlos Holgado, FISU Sports Director.

“With Egypt being a leading nation in squash, we are glad that the 2022 FISU World University Championship comes back in this country after the 2008 edition and we value the effort of the Egyptian University Sports Federation to attract a wide local audience and make the event a great experience for the competing student athletes,” he added.

Click here for the draws for the 2022 FISU World University Championship Squash

Click here for a list of players.

Find out more about the 2022 FISU World University Championship Squash

Tournament Schedule

7 November: Individual Men & Women early rounds

8 November: Individual Men round of 16, Individual Men & Women Quarter-finals and Placing Matches

9 November: Individual Men & Women Placing Matches, Individual-Men & Women Semi-finals

10 November: Individual Men & Women Finals

11 November: Team Event Round 1

12 November: Team Event Round 2

13 November: Team Event Semifinals and placing matches, Team Event Finals