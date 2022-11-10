FISU World University Championship finals: Asal v El Sirty and Aboulmakarim v Ibrahim

It’s an all-Egyptian affair in the individual finals of today’s FISU World University Squash Championships, as Mostafa Asal and Moustafa El Sirty contest the men’s final and Sana Ibrahim and Nour Aboulmakarim meet in the women’s.

The FISU World University Championship Squash comprises of men’s and women’s individual championships as well as a mixed team championship played over seven days. Competitors at the championship represent the nation of their citizenship rather than their individual university.

Play begins at 6:30 PM (GMT+2) with the women’s final, with the men’s following at 7:15. All of the action will be streamed live and free on worldsquash.tv, the WSF’s new online streaming platform. Watch all lives and replays on http://fisu.tv.

In the women’s final, top seed Ibrahim faces No.2 seed Aboulmakarim for the seventh time in their careers. The World No.35 will go into the match full of confidence, with Ibrahim having won every one of their previous meetings.

Ibrahim goes into the match in good form, with the 19-year-old dropping just one game en route to the final. Aboulmakarim, meanwhile, is yet to drop a game.

The men’s final, too, is a clash between the top two seeds. World No.3 Asal, who earlier this season declared his target of reaching World No.1, faces World No.24 El Sirty. Like Ibrahim, Asal goes into the match with a perfect head-to-head record against his opponent, with ‘the Raging Bull’ having won all four of their previous meetings, including a 3-1 win in the Platinum-level El Gouna International in June of this year.

Asal sailed through to today’s final and is yet to drop a game. El Sirty, meanwhile, won his first two matches 3-0, before recovering from a slow start – which began with an 11-2 defeat in the opening game – to beat Yannick Wilhelmi 3-2 in yesterday’s semi-final.

Click here to watch all of the action for free on worldsquash.tv