Former World No.7 Derek Ryan appointed International Testing Agency ambassador

Ireland’s former men’s World No.7 Derek Ryan has been appointed as an ambassador to the International Testing Agency (ITA), where he will join other sports professionals in conducting clean sport education.

The ITA is an international organisation constituted as a not-for-profit foundation, based in Lausanne, Switzerland. Its mission is to manage anti-doping programs, independent from sporting or political powers, for International Federations, Major Event Organisers and all other anti-doping organisations requesting support.

Ryan, who since retiring as a professional has been working as a lead physiotherapist and a medical consultant, most recently at the PSA World Tour Finals, where he treated players such as current world champion Nour El Sherbini.

As an ambassador, Ryan will join ITA educators in delivering education services for international federations and major event organisers.

Reacting to his appointment, Ryan said: “I’ve been fortunate to be involved in sport all my life as a competitor and also training others to achieve their goals. Having the opportunity to educate athletes about the most important aspects of clean sport complements what I do on a daily basis. I am excited to share my knowledge, ensuring that athletes can focus on training and competing safely.”

Olya Abasolo, the ITA Education Senior Manager, added: “Our educators are an extension of the core ITA team – they are the clean sport ambassadors who represent our organisation and our partners.

“They fully understand the challenges of the anti-doping system. It is their passion for fellow athletes and for clean sport that makes them such an integral part of the larger ITA team.”

Dr. Anne Smith, Chair of the WSF Medical Commission, said: “My congratulations to Derek on his appointment. Clean sport is absolutely vital to the long-term health of the game and Derek’s expertise will no doubt serve the ITA well in helping to educate athletes and ensure the principles of fair play are upheld.”