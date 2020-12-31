Former WSF CEO Andrew Shelley Awarded MBE in Queen’s New Year Honours List

Former World Squash Federation (WSF) Chief Executive Andrew Shelley has been awarded an MBE for services to squash in the Queen of England’s New Year Honours list, published yesterday.

Shelley has worked in squash for over 40 years and served as WSF Chief Executive between 2010-2019.

He began working in the sport in 1976 at the Squash Rackets Association (now England Squash), eventually becoming the association’s Operations Manager. Shelley left in 1994 to join the Women’s International Squash Player’s Association (WISPA), where he remained for 15 years before taking on his role at the WSF.

Since leaving WSF last year, Shelley has launched the World Squash Library, a resource which contains in-depth information about the history of the sport.

“It was a huge surprise that I was nominated for simply working for 40-plus years in a sport I love,” said Shelley.

“That said, I am truly humbled to have received this honour which, in all honesty, should be split up and apportioned to my wonderful colleagues over the years who have managed to elevate me to a level of vague competence. I wouldn’t change a moment of my time working for SRA, WISPA and WSF, even with the disappointment of our non-selection onto the Olympic Games programme.

“I look forward to many more years as I develop the Squash Library. For now though, it is a wonderful end to the year from hell, and I look forward to celebrating with my family when restrictions are eased here.”