France to host 2022 WSF World Junior Championships

The World Squash Federation (WSF) board has awarded the 2022 WSF World Junior Championships to the French Squash Federation (FFSquash), following the tournament’s relocation from St Petersburg.

The event, which will feature a junior men’s and women’s individual event and the men’s junior team championships, will be hosted in the city of Nancy between 11-21 August 2022.

France has a strong pedigree of hosting major WSF championships, including Marseille hosting the 2017 Men’s World Team Squash Championships and Paris hosting the 2016 Women’s World Team Squash Championships.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge, OBE, paid tribute to FFSquash for planning a major tournament at short notice, saying: ”On behalf of the WSF, I would like to extend sincere thanks to the French Squash Federation for stepping in so enthusiastically to host this year’s Championships. Losing the last two years’ Championships to the pandemic has made the hosting of this year’s World Championships even more critical for the most talented young players to come together once again to compete for the most coveted titles in junior squash.

“France has a wonderful track record of hosting events of the highest quality and I’m sure it will attract a big entry. France has also produced some talented young players in recent years who are making huge strides on the world stage and I have no doubt they will be eager to impress on home ground.”

FFSquash President Julien Muller added: “It is both a great responsibility and a great challenge to organise this event in a few months, but one that we are enthusiastically undertaking. The development of squash among young people is a major priority of the federation. After two years of disruption caused by COVID-19, it was important to us to do everything to deliver this event and allow the best juniors from around the world to take part in these championships.