French Nationals: Serme On The Verge of Record-Breaking Win

World No.3 Camille Serme is one win away from claiming a record 12th French Nationals title after she set up a final clash with compatriot Melissa Alves at Bordeaux’s Squash Bad 33 with a 3-0 victory over Ambre Allinckx yesterday.

It’s a 47th successive victory at the French Nationals for Serme and one more win will see her overtake Isabelle Stoehr and Corinne Castets, with whom she currently shares the record for most Nationals wins.

Her match with Alves will be a repeat of last year’s final. No.2 seed Alves booked her spot in the title decider courtesy of a 3-1 win over Enora Villard in which she came back from a game down to triumph.

In the men’s event, top seeds Gregoire Marche and Mathieu Castagnet will line up in the showpiece finale.

Marche is a two-time Nationals winner and reached the final last year, losing to Serme’s younger brother, Lucas. But he avenged that defeat this time around with a 3-1 triumph and he will take on three-time Nationals champion Castagnet in the final after he got the better of Baptiste Masotti following 71 minutes of intense action.

Marche and Castagnet will meet in the final for the third time, with one win apiece.

The French Squash Federation are streaming the Nationals on their YouTube channel – tune in here to watch the final from 13:00 GMT.

Results – Semi-Finals: Men’s 2021 French Nationals

[1] Grégoire Marche bt [4] Lucas Serme 3-1: 11-5 11-1 9-11 11-6 (69m)

[2] Mathieu Castagnet bt [3] Baptiste Masotti 3-1: 11-8 12-10 10-12 11-9 (72m)

Draw – Final

[1] Gregoire Marche v [2] Mathieu Castagnet

Results – Semi-Finals: Women’s 2021 French Nationals

[1] Camille Serme bt [4] Ambre Allinckx 3-0: 11-3 11-3 11-2 (22m)

[2] Mélissa Alves bt [3] Énora Villard 3-1: 4-11 11-2 11-4 11-7 (41m)

Draw – Final

[1] Camille Serme v [2] Melissa Alves