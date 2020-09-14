French Squash and Colombian Squash Sign Memorandum of Understanding

The French Squash Federation and Colombian Squash Federation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see the two federations work closely together to develop squash in their respective nations.

Both bodies are member nations of the World Squash Federation (WSF) and, following an agreement signed by French Squash Federation President Jean Denis Barbet and Colombian Squash Federation President Sergio Becerra at the Jeu de Paume & Squash Paris club, the organisations will share resources and knowledge and support each other in order to grow the sport in France and Colombia.

“We are delighted to reach an agreement with the Colombian Squash Federation,” said French Squash Federation President Jean Denis Barbet.

“The past six months have been some of the most turbulent in the sport’s history due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but despite the challenges involved, so many stakeholders involved in squash have worked hard to develop new initiatives to take the sport forward.

“Squash continues to grow in Colombia thanks to the work of the Colombian Squash Federation and they are one of the major federations in the entirety of the Americas. I firmly believe this agreement will be mutually beneficial and I look forward to working with them.”

Colombian Squash Federation President, Sergio Becerra, said: “In order to accelerate the development of squash in Colombia, it is important that we partner with major squash federations and we are pleased to announce that we will be working closely with the French Squash Federation.

“France has produced many of the world’s leading players in recent years and, like Colombia, the country has a thriving squash circuit. This Memorandum of Understanding will give us the opportunity to work together on joint projects, such as developing squash at a grassroots level.”