Get ready for the Masters Nations Cup!

There are just two weeks to go until registration closes for the 2024 WSF World Masters Championship, with the entry deadline June 01 23:59 (GMT+2).

For the hundreds of players set to descend on Amsterdam from 15-22 August, there will be more than just individual glory on the line, with the Masters Nations Cup offering a popular team element to the event.

What is the Masters Nations Cup?

The concept of the Nations Cup is that all members of a national team can contribute to their nation’s success, with the Nations Cup awarded to the country whose players produce the best overall performance across age groups and both men’s and women’s competitions in the championship.

The competition is divided into two categories, with one competition for countries with 10 or more individual entries and a second for countries with 9 or fewer individual entries.

Points are awarded to each individual competitor according to their final position in the competition. A divisor system is then used to attribute points.

