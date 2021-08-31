Get ready for Women’s Squash Week!

Excitement is building as members of the squash world announce their plans for Women’s Squash Week 2021.

Women’s Squash Week, which this year will be held between 19-26 September, is an international campaign to celebrate, raise the profile of, and increase participation levels in women’s squash.

Since the campaign’s origins as ‘Women’s Squash Night’ in New York in 2008, Women’s Squash Week has successfully hosted events around the world to promote the game and increase engagement.

This year, as squash returns from the challenges of the pandemic, the member federations have again put forward a range of amazing events.

In the US, the focus is on social, not competitive play to inspire players to get back on court after summer, reconnect with old friends, and introduce new players to the sport.

Similarly, in England and British Colombia, reengagement with squash after the challenges of lockdown is the mission, as well as encouraging new players to develop a love for the game.

Prior to Women’s Squash Week, too, is Squash Canada’s Women in Squash Encouragement Fund, established to promote women’s and girls’ participation in squash in Canada.

For more information about Women’s Squash Week and about how you can get involved, see the toolkits created by US Squash and England Squash.