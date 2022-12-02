fbpx
All NewsMajor Event News

Get to know: Hania El Hammamy

December 2, 2022

Why would Hania El Hammamy like the ability to read minds?

Ahead of this year’s Women’s World Team Championship, we’ve been talking with Egypt’s World No.3 El Hammamy, who’ll be making her World Team Championship debut on home court later this month!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Squash (@wsfworldsquash)

The Women’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties. This year’s championship will take place in Madinaty Sports Club, Cairo, Egypt from 10-16 December.

Keep up with the event by following the World Squash Federation on FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeWORLDSQUASH.TV, and the official tournament website.

Tags
December 2, 2022

Related Articles

WSF Women’s World Team Championship: Meet debutants Ukraine!

November 19, 2022

Camille Serme to return for WSF Women’s World Team Championship

November 17, 2022

Relive the 2018 Women’s World Team Championship Final

November 17, 2022

Hania El Hammamy on the impact of the WSF World Junior Championships

June 13, 2022
Back to top button