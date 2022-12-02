Get to know: Hania El Hammamy

Why would Hania El Hammamy like the ability to read minds?

Ahead of this year’s Women’s World Team Championship, we’ve been talking with Egypt’s World No.3 El Hammamy, who’ll be making her World Team Championship debut on home court later this month!

The Women’s World Team Squash Championship is a biennial international tournament which sees four-player squads from each country battle it out in best-of-three-match ties. This year’s championship will take place in Madinaty Sports Club, Cairo, Egypt from 10-16 December.

