Ghana Squash impresses SFA President Lucky Mlilo

Lucky Mlilo, Squash Federation of Africa President, says he is impressed with the progress squash is making in Ghana.

Mlilo, who was elected to the president of Squash Federation of Africa in the summer of this year, was visiting Ghana to assess the development of squash in the country and to discuss the sport’s potential inclusion in the 2023 Africa Games, which will take place in the Ghanaian capital of Accra.

During the course of the five-day-tour, Mlilo observed some of Ghana’s top players and inspected the juniors programme and courts at clubs around the country, including at schools and on military bases. He also met with Samuel Ayer, Head of Sports and Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, to discuss the introduction of Security Services Squash Tournaments.

While in Accra, Mlilo met with Dr. Belo Bella Bitungu and his team at the University of Ghana, which has been designated as the 2023 Africa Games Village. This was followed by a discussion on the potential for squash’s inclusion at the 2023 Africa Games with a number of stakeholders. Although the Games’ organisers had previously expressed logistical concerns, the discussions were fruitful and an update is expected shortly.

Speaking after the trip, Mlilo said: “I am delighted to have seen the progress of squash in Ghana. The facilities I visited are excellent and will no doubt help the game to grow here. Further, I am feeling positive after productive discussions about the inclusion of squash in the 2023 Africa Games. Squash is in a healthy position here in Ghana, and I am confident the excellent work being done will allow the sport to further prosper.”

Mlilo concluded the trip with some officiating duties. He refereed a match between Clement Anafo and Eric Owusu-Mensah – who, at 52 years old, remains one of Ghana’s top five players – which ended in a 2-1 win for Owusu-Mensah.

