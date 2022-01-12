Glasgow Announced as WSF World Doubles Hosts

Scotland will host the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships for the first time in April this year, after Scottish Squash was awarded the tournament by the World Squash Federation.

The 2022 World Doubles – which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – will feature countries from around the world competing in Men’s, Women’s and Mixed events between 05-09 April in Glasgow Life’s Scotstoun Leisure Centre.

The hosts will be looking to add to the crown they won in the 2016 Men’s event in Darwin, Australia, though they will likely face stiff opposition from Australia, who are defending champions in all three disciplines.

Reacting to the announcement, Scottish Squash President Mark Adderley said: “We’re thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to host the WSF World Doubles Championships for the very first time.

“We have big ambitions in Scotland to grow the number of major events which we attract to Scotland and with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham approaching this feels like a really nice fit.

“We’re excited to work closely with a number of partners including the World Squash Federation and Glasgow Life to ensure that all players and countries have an excellent experience in Scotland.”