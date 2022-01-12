Glasgow Announced as WSF World Doubles Hosts
Scotland will host the WSF World Doubles Squash Championships for the first time in April this year, after Scottish Squash was awarded the tournament by the World Squash Federation.
The 2022 World Doubles – which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – will feature countries from around the world competing in Men’s, Women’s and Mixed events between 05-09 April in Glasgow Life’s Scotstoun Leisure Centre.
The hosts will be looking to add to the crown they won in the 2016 Men’s event in Darwin, Australia, though they will likely face stiff opposition from Australia, who are defending champions in all three disciplines.
Reacting to the announcement, Scottish Squash President Mark Adderley said: “We’re thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to host the WSF World Doubles Championships for the very first time.
“We have big ambitions in Scotland to grow the number of major events which we attract to Scotland and with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham approaching this feels like a really nice fit.
“We’re excited to work closely with a number of partners including the World Squash Federation and Glasgow Life to ensure that all players and countries have an excellent experience in Scotland.”
Councillor David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “We’re delighted to host this fantastic event in our city, and there is no better venue in the country than Scotstoun Leisure Centre.
“Glasgow is dedicated to attracting world-class events and hosting this event for the first time is yet further recognition of our international status as an international sporting city.”
Concluding, WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “Congratulations to Scottish Squash and Glasgow for being awarded this Championship.
“I have fond memories of my time at the doubles at Scotstoun in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, and discussions at the time about using the Games to attract more international squash events to Scotland.
“This is an exciting legacy event for squash from the 2014 Games and ideally timed in the lead-in to Birmingham 2022 to attract the world’s best players, coaches and officials.
“I’m really looking forward to returning to Glasgow for the World Doubles Championships and would like to thank Scottish Squash, Glasgow City Council and Glasgow Life for their support.”