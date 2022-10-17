Global squash community comes together for World Squash Day 2022

This weekend was the 21st edition of World Squash Day, a global grassroots celebration of Reathe biggest grassroots promotion of the sport on the planet.

Every year we see amazing and creative celebrations held all over the world, and 2022 was no different, with high-tech courts, exciting exhibitions, brilliant baking and lots more being enjoyed around the globe.

World Squash Day Founder Alan Thatcher said: “We saw some superb events all over the world with squash lovers opening their doors to promote the game to a new generation of players.

“We also saw some heart-warming acts of kindness and generosity with several clubs staging massive charity fund-raisers to support activities in their local communities. “That kind of community engagement is one of the key elements we always encourage clubs to aim for on World Squash Day. “It was brilliant to see several legends of the game get involved, with 10-times British Open champion Jahangir Khan once again leading the way in Pakistan. “We are already planning next year’s event and, as always, will be aiming to make it even bigger and better.” Read on for some of the highlights of the day. A legend makes an appearance

Young squash stars in the Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Complex in Karachi, Pakistan, were delighted to be greeted by Jahangir Khan, one of squash’s all-time greats.

Khan of course was far from the only legend of the game to show their support for World Squash Day. To celebrate squash, the USA’s World No.4 Amanda Sobhy shared her reasons for loving the sport: “The amazing people I’ve met through our lovely sport, the lifelong connections I’ve made, & the friends I now have for life.”

The US No.1 also encouraged others to share why they love squash, with answers including he “healthy competition”, “the mental health benefits”, the “sense of community” and the fitness combined with fun.

Elsewhere in the USA, a number of tournaments, exhibitions and clinics were held to mark the event, with a total of 1,419 matches registered. With World Squash Day coinciding with the conclusion of the US Open Final, watch parties were promoted in clubs all over the country.

More community events were run in the British Virgin Islands, with junior programmes, adult tournaments and barbecues all on offer!

Squash role models at Black Ball

The Black Ball Sporting Club has long been a firm supporter of World Squash Day. This year, the New Cairo, Egypt, club encouraged its young members to think about who inspires them, as well as baking some delicious-looking cakes!

One role model who may not have had a mention in Cairo was Fay of Hamptons Squash Club, England, who shared her experiences of still playing (and winning!) regularly at the age of 80.

Elsewhere in England, clubs all over the country hosted events. WSF President Zena Wooldridge dropped in on a World Squash Day juniors session in Falmouth, Daryl Selby and Joe Lee led junior coaching, Biddenden raised money with a 24-hour Squashathon and England Squash shared the story of Rasty and Abdelrahim, who have completed their level one England Squash coaching accreditation while still going thorough the asylum process.

Squash gets creative in Singapore

There was plenty of creative flair on show in Singapore, with the Singapore Squash Rackets Association combining art with squash as they unveiled the first canvas of the Splash Paint Squash initiative, which encouraged the community to hit paints at a wall to create works of art!

The SSRA also introduced plenty of new faces to court with technology-aided squash sessions. Space Kittens proved particularly popular!

Celebrations galore

Celebrations at the Yellow Dot Club in Lagos Nigeria

Lots of smiles at Life Time Squash

And in Lebanon

Squash is becoming increasingly popular in Kinshasa, DR Congo!

The Caracas Theater Club in Venezuala put on a show!

As did clubs all over Colombia!

In South Africa, former South African No.1 Siyoli Waters led the Ekapa youth empowerment project in Cape Town.

Lots of fun and food to be had at the Austasia Squash Academy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austasia Squash Academy (@austasia_squash_acadamy)

If you hosted a World Squash Day event and would like to see it added to the highlights, please contact media@worldsquash.org

Find out more about World Squash Day.