All pictures courtesy of www.pharaohsquash.net
Gohar and Asal Capture Egyptian Nationals Titles

April 1, 2021

World No.2 Nouran Gohar and World Junior Champion Mostafa Asal captured the 2021 Egyptian Nationals titles after respective wins over compatriots Nada Abbas and Mazen Hesham at Cairo International Stadium yesterday.

Top seed Gohar dispatched Zeina Mickawy and Nadine Shahin en route to the final before she achieved a 3-1 win over Abbas to win her second Nationals title.

Nouran Gohar (right) takes on Nada Abbas
Asal, meanwhile, beat Ahmed Hosny and Youssef Soliman to reach the title decider. His opponent there, the unseeded Mazen Hesham, upset No.1 seed Ali Farag in the first round before overcoming former World Championship runner-up Omar Mosaad in the semis.

However, he was unable to make it three upsets in a row as Asal achieved an 11-9, 5-11, 11-7, 11-2 victory to get his hands on his maiden Nationals title.

Mostafa Asal with the trophy
