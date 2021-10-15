Gregory Gaultier Announces Retirement

France’s former World Champion and World No.1 Gregory Gaultier has announced his immediate retirement from professional squash.

Known on tour as the ‘French General’, Epinal-born Gaultier was one of the most charismatic players on the PSA World Tour and the 38-year-old spent 20 months at World No.1 between 2009-2018. He also holds the distinction of being the sport’s oldest ever World No.1, last holding the coveted ranking in February 2018 at the age of 35 years and two months.

Gaultier has been a regular contender for the sport’s biggest titles throughout his 22-year career and reached five World Championship finals. He ended a run of four straight World Championship final defeats with an emotional victory over Egypt’s Omar Mosaad in 2015 in Bellevue, United States which saw him become only the second Frenchman to taste World Championship glory after Thierry Lincou in 2004.

Gaultier also had an affinity for the Allam British Open – the sport’s longest-running tournament – which he won on three occasions, in 2007, 2014 and 2017. He remains the only Frenchman to win the ‘Wimbledon of Squash’.

Prague-based Gaultier also won the PSA World Tour Finals three times, in 2008, 2009 and 2016.

Since making his PSA debut in 2000, Gaultier has lifted 44 PSA Tour titles, reaching 83 finals, while he won 586 of his 758 matches on the PSA Tour. Gaultier’s final PSA title came at the Czech Pro Series 1, where he beat local player Jakub Solnicky in the final. His last major PSA title win came at the 2017 El Gouna International, which came in the midst of a run which saw him dominate the PSA World Tour and capture six successive titles.

Gaultier’s efforts leave him fifth on the list of all-time PSA Tour title winners, behind only Jansher Khan, Jahangir Khan, Mike Corren and Peter Nicol. Gaultier also holds the men’s all-time record for the most matches played on the PSA Tour (since records began).

Away from the PSA Tour, Gaultier led France to two silver medals at the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championships and also won a gold medal at the 2013 World Games in Cali.

Gaultier suffered a career-threatening knee injury in late 2018, which required two surgeries to fix. After 15 months of gruelling rehab, he made a sensational return at the 2020 J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions where, despite falling to No.543 in the world, the Frenchman beat Mosaad once again to make a sensational return to the PSA Tour against all the odds.

Gaultier’s final appearance on the PSA Tour came at the 2020-21 PSA World Championships presented by the Walter Family where he exited to Welshman Joel Makin in the last 32.

“After 22 years being on the PSA World Tour, today I have decided to retire,” said Gaultier.

“It has been a long road with lots of fantastic and amusing moments and some bumps on the way. As a kid, I wanted to be a professional squash player and I feel very lucky to have done my passion as a job. I really enjoyed all the hard work throughout these years to try to become the best player I could possibly be.

“I’m fortunate to say that I achieved most of my squash career goals, of course I would always want more, but at least I lifted some of the most prestigious and beautiful trophies, bringing my childhood dreams to fruition. The last three years were mentally and physically the toughest by far, having a year off due to two knee surgeries was an unexpected challenge to face and it was not the way I wanted to end my career.

“However, I’m still proud that I managed to play and compete again. I will always take some comfort that I did all I possibly could to get back to the top and I will always take it as a life experience.

“All of my accomplishments and multiple comebacks wouldn’t have been possible without the help, belief and support of my family, friends, coaches, physios, doctors, clubs, sponsors, the French Federation and everyone else who was watching and cheering, so a huge thank you to all.

“The squash tour has given me the opportunity to discover different countries, play some monumental matches in stunning places and live unique moments with the incredible energy and support of the crowds. In addition to meeting lots of wonderful people, who have become my friends, it was a rich adventure overall. Today, I am almost 39 years old and I felt the magical journey of squash pass so quickly.

“I didn’t really see the sands of time running out, so my advice to anyone would be to appreciate what you have while you have it and cherish every moment. If I could do it all over again, I would in a heartbeat. I will miss competing on the tour, however I will always be keeping an eagle eye on players’ performances.

“But for now, I must embrace the realms of reality and realise it’s time to close that chapter full of memories and move on. I will obviously stay involved in the sport that brought me so much. One last thanks to PSA, SQUASHTV, all the promoters and all the media for all of those years and I truly hope the tour keeps growing. Thanks everyone, take care, stay healthy and see you guys very soon and maybe on SQUASHTV.

“Au revoir from the ‘French General’.”