Group stage over as WSF Men’s World Team Championship moves into round of 16
The last 16 teams standing in the WSF Men’s World Team Championship have been confirmed after the conclusion of the group stage in Tauranga, New Zealand. With a number of highly seeded teams taking on lower seeded opponents, ties today were largely one-sided affairs, with all eight ending 3-0. On the spectacular all-glass court in the Mercury Baypark Arena, France and Netherlands played out an entertaining European derby, with the French trio of Auguste Dussourd, Victor Crouin and Gregoire Marche recording 3-1, 3-0, and 3-0 wins, respectively, to set up a last 16 meeting with Nigeria, who progressed as runners up in Group D after a win over Japan and a defeat to Switzerland earlier in the competition. After the match, Marche reflected on the mood of the third-seeded French team: “We’re feeling good and confident and the atmosphere between us is great; let’s hope for the best!” Elsewhere, at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre, top seeds and defending champions Egypt safely progressed as Group A winners thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win against Ireland, with 22-year-old former World No.1 Mostafa Asal making his event debut for Egypt. Asal and his teammates will face Pool B runners up South Africa in the first knockout round, with the [13/16] seeds qualifying thanks to their win against Philippines on day one. Hosts New Zealand, meanwhile, will go up against No.5 seeds USA in the last 16. The Kiwis, who qualified as Group F runners up after a win against Republic of Korea and a defeat to Wales, will take on the USA in front of what is sure to be a noisy Mercury Baypark Arena, where their No.1 Paul Coll won the New Zealand Open just three days ago. The last 16 stage, as well as the 17-24 place playoffs, takes place tomorrow, 14 December, at the Mercury Baypark Arena and the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre. Play begins at 12:00 (GMT+13) Click here to view results and draws for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship. For the latest news from the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship, head to the official tournament website or follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter). Results: WSF Men’s World Team Championship, Group Stage Group A EGYPT 3-0 IRELAND Mazen Hesham 3-0 Sean Conroy: 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 (22m) Mostafa Asal 3-0 Sam Buckley 3-0: 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 (28m) Youssef Soliman 3-0 Oisin Logan:11-1, 11-8, 11-6 (32m) Group B ENGLAND 3-0 PHILIPPINES Patrick Rooney 3-0 Reymark Begornia: 11-1, 11-4, 11-0 (21m) Marwan Elshorbagy 3-0 David Pelino: 11-4, 11-4, 12-10 (23m) Adrian Waller 3-0 Jonathan Reyes: 11-1, 11-8, 11-1 (19m) Group C FRANCE 3-0 NETHERLANDS Auguste Dussourd 3-1 Thijs Roukens: 11-3, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8 (40m) Victor Crouin 3-0 Rowan Damming: 11-7, 11-3, 11-5 (41m) Gregoire Marche 3-0 Hjalmer Mols: 11-1, 11-6, 11-3 (22m) Group D SWITZERLAND 3-0 JAPAN Dimitri Steinmann 3-0 Yujin Ikeda: 11-2, 11-8, 11-4 (26m) Nicolas Mueller 3-0 Shota Yasunari: 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 (26m) Robin Gadola 3-0 Yuta Ando: 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 (22m) Group E USA 3-0 COOK ISLANDS Andrew Douglas 3-0 Brian Tapurau: 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 (16m) Shahjahan Khan 3-0 Dylan Russell: 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 (18m) Spencer Lovejoy 3-0 Joshua Simeon: 11-6, 11-3, 11-2 (18m) Group F WALES 3-0 REPUBLIC OF KOREA Emyr Evans 3-0 Dongmin Lee: 11-8, 17-15, 11-7 (41m) Joel Makin 3-0 Dongjun Lee: 11-2, 11-6, 11-4 (25m) Elliott Morris Devred 3-0 Hyeonbeom Kang: 11-8, 11-6, 14-12 (40m) Group G SCOTLAND 3-0 SAMOA Rory Stewart 3-0 Onesemo Old: 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 (18m) Greg Lobban 3-0 Leo Fatialofa: 11-1, 11-6, 11-3 (22m) Alasdair Prott 3-0 Donald Marfleet: 11-1, 11-3, 11-2 (17m) Group H HONG KONG, CHINA 3-0 TAHITI Ming Hong Tang 3-0 Adrien Maury: 11-6, 11-1, 11-1 (17m) Henry Leung 3-0 Kevin Pons: 11-3, 11-3, 11-5 (18m) Chi Him Wong 3-0 Kamal Soussi: 11-4, 11-2, 11-7 (23m) Draw: WSF Men’s World Team Championship, Round of 16 EGYPT v SOUTH AFRICA SCOTLAND v HONG KONG, CHINA SWITZERLAND v AUSTRALIA USA v NEW ZEALAND CZECH REPUBLIC v WALES NIGERIA v FRANCE CANADA v GERMANY MALAYSIA v ENGLAND