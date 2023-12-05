Groups and seedings confirmed for WSF Men’s World Team Championship

The draws and seedings have been confirmed for this year’s WSF Men’s World Team Championship, which is taking place in Tauranga, New Zealand, 11-17 December.

As anticipated, Egypt have been announced as top seeds. The defending champions, who are in Group A alongside Malaysia and Ireland, have named with a strong squad of World No.1 Ali Farag, World No.4 Mostafa Asal, World No.7 Mazen Hesham and World No.12 Youssef Soliman, with Soliman a late addition to the squad following an injury to Karim Abdel Gawad.

Seeded to face Egypt in the final are five-time champions and 2019 runners up England. The No.2 seeds, drawn against South Africa and debutants Philippines in Group B, will be represented by brothers Mohamed ElShorbagy and Marwan ElShorbagy – who won the 2011 and 2017 team championships, respectively, with Egypt – alongside Patrick Rooney and two-time WSF Men’s World Team Championship silver medalist Adrian Waller.

Completing the top seeds are No.3 seeds France, represented by Victor Crouin, Auguste Dussourd, Gregoire Marche and Baptiste Masotti and No.4 seeds Switzerland, represented by Robin Gadola, Nicolas Mueller, Dimitri Steinmann and Yannick Wilhelmi.

Home side New Zealand, who will call upon Paul Coll, Lwamba Chileshe, Temwa Chileshe and Elijah Thomas, have been seeded [9/12] and will compete with No.6 seeds Wales and [21/24] seeds Republic of Korea for a place in the knockout stage.

Click here to view the squads for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship.

Click here to view results and draws for the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship.

Groups: 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championship

Group A

🇪🇬 Egypt [1] 🇲🇾 Malaysia [13/16] 🇮🇪 Ireland [17/20]

Group B

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England [2] 🇿🇦 South Africa [13/16] 🇵🇭 Philippines [17/20]

Group C

🇫🇷 France [3] 🇦🇺 Australia [13/16] 🇳🇱 Netherlands [17/20]

Group D

🇨🇭 Switzerland [4] 🇳🇬 Nigeria [13/16] 🇯🇵 Japan [17/20]

Group E

🇺🇸 USA [5] 🇨🇿 Czechia [9/12] 🇨🇰 Cook Islands [21/24]

Group F

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales [6] 🇳🇿 New Zealand [9/12] 🇰🇷 Republic of Korea [21/24]

Group G

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland [7] 🇨🇦 Canada [9/12] 🇼🇸 Samoa [21/24]

Group H

🇭🇰 Hong Kong, China [8] 🇩🇪 Germany [9/12] 🇵🇫 Tahiti [21/24]

