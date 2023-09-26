Hangzhou Asian Games Day Two: Preview and how to watch live

The 19th Asian Games resumes today (27 September) for day two of the men’s and women’s Team events at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

Play begins at 10:00 (local, GMT+8), with a total of 20 ties taking place on day one.

String order today is 2-1-3. Click here for the string order for the week.

On the show court, action begins with top seeds and defending champions Hong Kong, China v Republic of Korea in Women’s Pool A, with a further 19 ties taking place across five courts today.

Click here for the day’s order of play.

Click here to view the squads for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

How to watch Asian Games squash

Action from the Asian Games is being shown by the following broadcasters:

CCTV and Yangshipin app China

and app China TBS in Japan

in Japan HOY TV in Hong Kong, China

in Hong Kong, China Sony LIV (Sony Sports Network) in India

in India MediaCorp Channel 5 and mewatch.sg in Singapore

in Singapore MNCTV, RCTI, iNews TV, and Vision+ in Indonesia

in Indonesia KBS, MBC, SBS, and TV Chosun in the Republic of Korea

in the Republic of Korea RTM and Astro in Malaysia

Keep up squash at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the official Hangzhou 2022 site, worldsquash.org and at asiansquash.org.

For squash photography from the Hangzhou Asian Games, please email media@worldsquash.org