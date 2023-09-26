fbpx
All NewsAsiaChinaMajor Event News

Hangzhou Asian Games Day Two: Preview and how to watch live

September 27, 2023

The 19th Asian Games resumes today (27 September) for day two of the men’s and women’s Team events at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

Play begins at 10:00 (local, GMT+8), with a total of 20 ties taking place on day one.

String order today is 2-1-3. Click here for the string order for the week.

On the show court, action begins with top seeds and defending champions Hong Kong, China v Republic of Korea in Women’s Pool A, with a further 19 ties taking place across five courts today.

Click here for the day’s order of play.

Click here to view the squads for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

How to watch Asian Games squash

Action from the Asian Games is being shown by the following broadcasters:

  • CCTV and Yangshipin app China
  • TBS in Japan
  • HOY TV in Hong Kong, China
  • Sony LIV (Sony Sports Network) in India
  • MediaCorp Channel 5 and mewatch.sg in Singapore
  • MNCTV, RCTI, iNews TV, and Vision+ in Indonesia
  • KBS, MBC, SBS, and TV Chosun in the Republic of Korea
  • RTM and Astro in Malaysia

Keep up squash at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the official Hangzhou 2022 site, worldsquash.org and at asiansquash.org.

For squash photography from the Hangzhou Asian Games, please email media@worldsquash.org

Tags
September 27, 2023

Related Articles

Kuwait come back and top seeds make strong starts as Asian Games squash begins

September 26, 2023

Aifa Azman on the Asian Games team event

September 25, 2023

Tong: “Mixed doubles is all about the mind, not the body!”

September 24, 2023

Ng: I enjoy playing under pressure of Asian Games

September 23, 2023
Back to top button