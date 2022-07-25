Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre hosts first official squash competition

The first official squash tournament has been held at the brand-new Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre, host of the upcoming 19th Asian Games in 2023.

The Hangzhou Squash Championships, co-organised by Hangzhou Squash Association and Hangzhou International EXPO Centre was held earlier this month at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court in the Chinese east coast province of Zhejiang. It is the first official squash competition to have been held at this centre, where the state-of-the-art squash courts were specially built for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou.

“The 4D Exhibition Hall of Hangzhou International EXPO Centre was made over into Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court, which will be used for the Squash Event of Hangzhou Asian Games. We are very happy to host the first squash competition in this newly built Squash Court,” said Tang Xue, General Manager of Hangzhou International EXPO Centre cum Secretary General of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court. “The Championships, besides serves the purpose of testing the venue and the courts, also acts as a trial run to prepare the venue management team and competition organising team for a smooth running of the squash event in the coming Hangzhou Asian Games.”

With area of 9,504m2, Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court consists of 8 all-glass squash courts (one finals court that can accommodate 1,075 spectator seats, three doubles courts and four single courts), that are built by the Asian Squash Federation (ASF) and World Squash Federation accredited CGG Sports Facilities Engineering Co., Ltd..

“I would like to congratulate Hangzhou Squash Association and Hangzhou International EXPO Centre on organising the successful championships at the state-of-the-art Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court. With the positive and encouraging feedbacks from the participants on the incredible venue and the management team, I have great confidence in a successful staging of the squash event in the coming Hangzhou Asian Games,” said Mr. David Mui, MH, JP, the ASF President.

This article is adapted from one published on the newly launched Asian Squash Federation website.

