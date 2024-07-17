Hat-trick for Orfi and Zakaria crowned youngest ever male WSF World Junior Squash Champion

Egypt enjoyed a perfect day in the individual finals of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships in Houston, USA, as Amina Orfi won an unprecedented third consecutive title and Mohamad Zakaria became the youngest ever male champion.

Orfi, 17, who won the 2022 edition in France and the 2023 edition in Australia, came into today’s final against compatriot and No.2 seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir knowing that a win would not only see her draw level with Egyptian legend Nour El Sherbini’s record haul of three titles, but put her in a class of her own as the only player to win three consecutively.

The top seed, who like Aboelkheir went into today’s final in Texas having not dropped a single game, looked edgy early on as Aboelkheir made the brighter start, but eventually settled to take the opener 11-7.

The 17-year-old then doubled her lead after a mammoth 23-minute second game, with Orfi seeing four game balls saved before eventually converting.

That win put the wind in her sails and, in a fractious third game, she closed out 11-5 to cap a famous victory.

Afterwards, she said: “I still can’t believe it! I came into this match expecting a battle; all our past matches were close with tie-breaks. I knew I had to be focused from the beginning and take advantage.

“I’m so happy to win and I’m already looking forward to the team event!”

Top seed Zakaria, meanwhile, a beaten finalist last year in Melbourne, went into his clash with Republic of Korea’s Joo Young Na as the firm favourite, with the 16-year-old yet to drop a game during an efficient run.

[9/16] seed Na, meanwhile, had defied all expectations to become the first ever Korean to reach the final of a World Championship, with his 3-2 win over defending champion Hamza Khan in the quarter-final sending shockwaves through the tournament.

Zakaria spoke ahead of the match of the danger presented by Na, and his tactics bore that out as Zakaria played a patient game, attacking only whenever the opportunity presented itself.

This plan proved effective, with Na, who played five games in his semi-final and quarter-final, hitting some spectacular shots but failing to consistently hurt Zakaria.

After taking the first game 11-6, the top seed moved into a commanding lead with an 11-4 win in game two.

Na dug in desperately in game three but could not dislodge Zakaria, with the 16-year-old holding him at arm’s length throughout and, after a tense wait on a video referee decision on match ball, clinched the title with another 11-6 win.

Afterwards, Zakaria said: “I’ve worked all my life for this moment. It’s extra special because I have my father and coach here and I’m incredibly proud of the week. But before I say anything I’d like to say how amazing it is for Na to come into this final. I’ve watched him closely from the beginning and he’s improved significantly. He should be very proud to make it to the final.

“Winning it without dropping a game is a statement of how hard I’ve been working. To win it in front of my coach and father is extra special for me.”

That win for Zakaria means he becomes the youngest ever male winner of the championship, eight days younger than previous record holder Jansher Khan in 1986 and 28 days younger than Ramy Ashour, the last 16-year-old to win, in 2004.

For the players, attention turns immediately to the team competition, which begins tomorrow, 18 July, at 10:00 (GMT-5) at Houston Squash Club.

Also receiving medals today were the four semi-finalists, with USA’s Caroline Fouts and Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy winning bronze in the women’s event and India’s Shaurya Bawa – the first Indian to win a medal since 2014 – and Malaysia’s Harith Danial winning bronze in the men’s event.

Result: 2024 WSF World Junior Championship, Women’s Final

[1] Amina Orfi (EGY) bt [2] Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) 3-0: 11-7, 15-13, 11-5 (48m)

Result: WSF World Junior Squash Championships Men’s Final

[1] Mohamad Zakaria (EGY) bt [9/16] Joo Young Na (KOR) 3-0: 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 (37m)

Medallists: 2024 WSF World Junior Championship

Gold: Amina Orfi (EGY) and Mohamad Zakaria (EGY)

Silver: Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) and Joo Young Na (KOR)

Bronze: Caroline Fouts (USA), Nadien Elhammamy (EGY) and Shaurya Bawa (IND), Harith Danial (MAS)

