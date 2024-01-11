Hong Kong, China to host combined 2024 WSF World Team Championships

The WSF Men’s and Women’s World Team Championships will be held concurrently for the first time in event history between December 9-15 when the Hong Kong Football Club hosts the historic tournament.

The WSF World Team Championships have been held biennially since 1967 (men’s) and 1979 (women’s), contested between teams of three players. North African squash powerhouse Egypt is currently the holder of both titles, with Nour El Sherbini, Nouran Gohar, Hania El Hammamy and Nour El Tayeb winning the women’s title in December 2022, while Ali Farag, Mostafa Asal, Mazen Hesham and Youssef Soliman won the men’s title in New Zealand last month.

The Hong Kong Football Club is one of the largest sports clubs in Asia. The club has a long-standing tradition of hosting major international sporting events, making it an ideal venue for the 2024 WSF World Team Championship. HKFC’s commitment to sporting excellence and its world-class facilities ensure that players and spectators alike will have an exceptional experience.

Founded in 1886, the club is a renowned squash destination, having hosted the inaugural WSF World Doubles Championships in 1997 and the 2014 WSF World Masters Championships, as well as numerous PSA World Tour and junior events.

The club’s facilities include three ASB glass courts, four traditional courts and space for a spectacular all-glass show court.

WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “It is a historic milestone for our sport to deliver a combined WSF World Team Championships and Hong Kong, China and the Hong Kong Football Club are an excellent choice to host both flagship events together for the first time.

“This is another important step towards true gender parity in our sport and we’re confident this new format will prove popular to players and fans in raising the level of excitement and entertainment. Hong Kong’s vibrant squash community and its expertise in successfully organising major events makes it an ideal choice to host this momentous event.

“Following squash’s recent Olympic recognition, this news is an exciting way to start 2024.”

HKFC Chairman Neil Jensen expressed his excitement, stating: “We are honoured to have been chosen as the host for the 2024 WSF World Team Squash Championship. This is a historic moment for Hong Kong as we welcome this prestigious double world championship for the first time.

“We are proud to showcase our state-of-the-art facilities and renowned hospitality at our club, and we look forward to making the championship a truly memorable event.”

Further information, including streaming and ticketing information, will be released in due course.

