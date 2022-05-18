fbpx
From left to right: Adrian Waller, Georgina Kennedy, Patrick Rooney, Sarah-Jane Perry, Alison Waters, Daryl Selby.
All NewsEnglandMajor Event NewsMajor Games

Hosts England announce squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham

May 18, 2022
2022 Commonwealth Games hosts England have officially announced their nine-person squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will be played in Birmingham between 28 July – 8 August 2022.

The team balances youth and experience, with three debutants appearing alongside six medallists.

Former World No.1 James Willstrop, who earlier spoke to the WSF about how much the Commonwealth Games means to him, goes in as the defending men’s singles champion, having upset New Zealand’s Paul Coll – who this year reached World No.1 – in the 2018 final in Gold Coast.

In an interview with England Squash, Willstrop said: “I’m really excited to be representing Team England at this year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. To compete on home soil in front of my family and friends makes it incredibly special.

“The Games hold a very special place in my heart and I have so many wonderful memories competing alongside my team mates over the last four events.

“Winning gold at the Gold Coast is perhaps the biggest highlight of my career and I’ll be giving my best and hoping to land a podium finish once again and do my country proud!”

Joining Willstrop will be World No.6 Sarah-Jane Perry, who picked up a women’s singles silver medal on her Commonwealth Games debut in 2018.

Perry, who is originally from Kenilworth, a short drive from Birmingham, said: “It’s awesome to have the official confirmation and it feels amazing to be selected. It’s been a very strange couple of years so it has been brilliant to have the Games to focus on. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m fully focused.

The youngest member of the team, debutant Lucy Turmel, added: “It’s a dream to be selected to represent England and compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with such a great group of people. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point. It been a huge goal of mine and it wasn’t easy to get here.

“To have been selected for the team means the absolute world to me. It’s my biggest achievement to date. I’m excited to continue to work really hard from now until then so I’m in the best position possible to contribute to Team England on squash’s biggest stage.”

England Squash squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Declan James
Georgina Kennedy
Sarah-Jane Perry
Patrick Rooney
Daryl Selby
Lucy Turmel
Adrian Waller
Alison Waters
James Willstrop

Find out more

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news by following the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash)Facebook and Instagram, or by subscribing to the WSF Newsletter.

Tags
May 18, 2022

Related Articles

Sport England backs England Squash with long-term investment

May 11, 2022

Michelle Martin on being squash’s first Commonwealth Games gold medallist

May 5, 2022

England crowned European Team champions

May 3, 2022

European Team Championships Finals: Preview and Watch Live

April 29, 2022
Back to top button