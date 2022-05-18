Hosts England announce squad for 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham

The team balances youth and experience, with three debutants appearing alongside six medallists.

Former World No.1 James Willstrop, who earlier spoke to the WSF about how much the Commonwealth Games means to him, goes in as the defending men’s singles champion, having upset New Zealand’s Paul Coll – who this year reached World No.1 – in the 2018 final in Gold Coast.

In an interview with England Squash, Willstrop said: “I’m really excited to be representing Team England at this year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. To compete on home soil in front of my family and friends makes it incredibly special.

“The Games hold a very special place in my heart and I have so many wonderful memories competing alongside my team mates over the last four events.

“Winning gold at the Gold Coast is perhaps the biggest highlight of my career and I’ll be giving my best and hoping to land a podium finish once again and do my country proud!”

Joining Willstrop will be World No.6 Sarah-Jane Perry, who picked up a women’s singles silver medal on her Commonwealth Games debut in 2018.

Perry, who is originally from Kenilworth, a short drive from Birmingham, said: “It’s awesome to have the official confirmation and it feels amazing to be selected. It’s been a very strange couple of years so it has been brilliant to have the Games to focus on. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m fully focused.

The youngest member of the team, debutant Lucy Turmel, added: “It’s a dream to be selected to represent England and compete at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with such a great group of people. I’ve worked really hard to get to this point. It been a huge goal of mine and it wasn’t easy to get here.

“To have been selected for the team means the absolute world to me. It’s my biggest achievement to date. I’m excited to continue to work really hard from now until then so I’m in the best position possible to contribute to Team England on squash’s biggest stage.”

England Squash squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Declan James

Georgina Kennedy

Sarah-Jane Perry

Patrick Rooney

Daryl Selby

Lucy Turmel

Adrian Waller

Alison Waters

James Willstrop

Find out more

Keep up to date with the latest in World Squash news by following the WSF on Twitter (@WorldSquash), Facebook and Instagram, or by subscribing to the WSF Newsletter.