India to host first in-person WSF AGM since 2019

The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) will host the 52nd World Squash Federation (WSF) Annual General Meeting and Conference in Chennai, India, following confirmation from the WSF Board of Directors.

The AGM, which will be the first conducted in person since 2019 due to the continued disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to take place in the Autumn of 2022.

This will be the second time Chennai has hosted the WSF AGM, with the SFRI bid beating competitive efforts from the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe and the Squash Rackets Association of Chinese Taipei.

“We are delighted to win the bid to host the 52nd WSF AGM. I take this opportunity to invite all delegates to India. We have not met in over two years, and I sincerely hope that we all meet in person this year. I can assure all delegates who come to India an unforgettable experience and am looking forward to seeing you all,” said the SRFI’s Patron, N. Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, WSF President Zena Wooldridge said: “Our 2022 Conference and AGM is really important for the sport as it will be our first physical meeting of the World Squash family for three years due to the impact of the pandemic. With an ambitious new strategy, it’s critical that we can properly engage Member Federations, partners and other stakeholders in the collective delivery of our strategy.

“We received some very impressive bids to host the AGM, and our thanks to those National Federations for submitting such attractive bids. The selected proposal from India is truly outstanding, and as one of our leading squash nations the team at the Squash Rackets Federation of India has an impressive track record of hosting major events. We are looking forward to working with the SRFI team to develop an attractive conference programme prior to the AGM in Chennai and look forward to bringing the World Squash family back together in person.”

Chennai is the capital city of Tamil Nadu State. Located on the Coromandel Coast, off the Bay of Bengal, Chennai is the industrial and commercial hub of South India, as well as a major cultural and heritage centre.