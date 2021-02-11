Infront and PSA to Usher in New Era for Squash with Landmark Agreement

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has signed a landmark multi-year agreement with Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company, which will see the leading sports marketing agency become a strategic commercial partner of the global governing body for professional squash.

As part of the collaboration, Infront will acquire a minority stake in Squash Media & Marketing (SMM), a newly created PSA entity which will manage and exploit the commercial rights for the PSA and its key stakeholders moving forward with a view to accelerate the development of the sport.

Infront will look after the monetisation of the full scope of media, betting, sponsorship and digital rights of all SMM controlled properties until the end of the 2028-2029 season which includes the most significant squash tournaments in the world, such as the PSA World Championships and PSA World Tour Finals.

The scope also covers a full redevelopment of SQUASHTV, the PSA’s wholly owned OTT video streaming platform, alongside the introduction of a revamped digital strategy. Furthermore, Infront will have the opportunity to leverage its global network and expertise to attract potential sponsors to the sport, help globalise the PSA World Tour and support the World Squash Federation (WSF) and the PSA in their quest to get squash included in the Olympic Games.

In addition, SMM and Infront will work closely with the WSF and their regions and member nations to help develop the sport at all levels.

Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President Summer Sports Infront said: “This new collaboration goes beyond a traditional agreement and we are investing in our belief that squash can further elevate itself to a broader audience. Our aim is to bring this dynamic and exciting sport to a wider community by combining our experience in traditional broadcast, OTT media, digital and sponsorship with PSA’s expertise in putting on world-class events. We are looking forward to witnessing just how far we can grow the exposure of squash over the next eight seasons.”

Alex Gough, the Chief Executive Officer of the PSA, is looking forward to the collaboration with Infront. He said: “We are excited to partner with Infront and take squash to the next level. Over the past decade we have built a strong media product based around the incredible athleticism and skills of the world’s best squash players with the support of our current partners, but the time is now there to work together with a global powerhouse in sports.

“Our ambitions have always been clear: we want to see squash at the top table of sport, and this new collaboration with Infront means we are taking big strides towards achieving that aim. This is a statement of intent from the PSA and we have no doubt that this modern structure combined with a long-term commitment from our new partner will usher the sport into a new era.”