Introducing the World Squash Foundation Coaching Award, Powered by SquashSkills

The World Squash Federation (WSF) and SquashSkills have teamed up to create the World Squash Foundation Coaching Award.

The World Squash Foundation Coaching Award makes it easy and affordable for squash fans to take their first steps into coaching, with the convenience of learning from home.

For only £99, squash fans will have the opportunity to achieve a coaching qualification endorsed by the WSF, providing them with the tools to run fun and engaging sessions at their club for juniors and beginner adults.

SquashSkills and WSF have spent a lot of time researching modern coaching methods from a variety of sports, taking the key philosophies and incorporating them into the World Squash Coaching Foundation Course.

With seven online modules, presented by former South African Number One, Jesse Engelbrecht, users can learn at their own pace before taking the final test to complete their qualification. Throughout the course, they will develop a solid understanding of their role as a coach, including learning styles, coaching tools, and how to work with groups.

“Welcome to the new World Squash Coaching online platform,” said WSF Vice President & World Squash Coaching Chair, Sarah Fitz-Gerald.

“The World Squash Federation and SquashSkills have collaborated to produce this new learning tool for players of all levels and experience, offering them the opportunity to develop their coaching skills and knowledge.

“In the new age of technology, the WSF believe this is a great opportunity for budding coaches to realise their potential, gain more knowledge and add more coaches from all over the world into the squash family, while delivering fun and engaging coaching sessions for the benefit of players of all ages.”

For more information and to get started now, visit the World Squash Coaching Foundation website.