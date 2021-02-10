Iranian Squash Federation to be Supported By National Olympic Committee in 2021

The Iran Squash Federation will be supported by the country’s National Olympic Committee throughout 2021 after the committee’s President – Dr. Salehi Amiri – pledged to make a number of equipment available to the federation to help them grow squash in the region.

In January, Dr. Amiri attended a squash camp held at the Enghelab Sports Complex in the National Squash Centre and spent 45 minutes discussing the future of the sport with coaches, players and Iran Squash Federation members.

Following the meeting, Dr. Amiri announced that the National Olympic Committee would make rackets, balls, clothes and footwear available to the national junior and senior men’s and women’s squash teams, as well as providing transport to overseas tournaments throughout the next 12 months.

“Considering that squash is not an Olympic sport, the presence of the President of the Olympic Committee at the squash complex raised the importance of squash among other officials of related organisations,” said Iran Squash Federation Director of International Affairs, Masoud Gharehziaeddini.

“The media paid close attention to the movements of this sport and the successes of this federation, and his visit was prestigious for the squash federation.

“The price of equipment has increased and the athletes cannot easily provide their equipment like they did in the past. This problem has now been solved and the equipment will be supplied by the National Olympic Committee. They are also going to provide air tickets for international tournaments for a year, which will increase the interactions of Iranian players with leading countries in squash.

“This will benefit the further growth of squash in our country.”

Despite the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Iranian squash has already demonstrated its growth over the past 12 months with the opening of a new state-of-the-art Persian Gulf Squash Centre opening in Birjand last summer.

The Federation is also looking forward to a busy 2021 and will open the National Squash House in Iran’s capital – Tehran – later this year. Iran will also host the Asian Men’s and Women’s Masters Squash and Squash57 Championships in September.