Jahangir Khan Supports Unsquashable Donation Project for World Squash Day and Beyond

Jahangir Khan, a 10-time British Open Champion and a former WSF President, is supporting the latest World Squash Day project to help the game bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan is spearheading a special campaign launched by UNSQUASHABLE, whose rackets he used throughout his record-breaking career.

With one week to go until World Squash Day next Saturday (October 10), UNSQUASHABLE customers will receive £100 off the brand’s best-selling pro player rackets when they trade in their old racket.

These will be donated to clubs and organisations to help them attract players to the sport following the recent lockdown.

The campaign will run until the end of October.

With one week to go until @WorldSquashDay, they have teamed up with @UnsquashableUK & @JK555squash

to launch a donation project 👏 1⃣Donate your old racket when you buy a new one

2⃣Get £100 off

3️⃣Your old racket goes to a deserving cause Here's Jahangir to explain 🗣 pic.twitter.com/eldURqW4v3 — World Squash (@WorldSquash) October 3, 2020

Khan, whose partnership with UNSQUASHABLE was a key feature of his career as the most successful male player in squash history, said: “This is a wonderful way for the whole squash community to work together under the World Squash Day banner to do something special for those in need.

“These are difficult times for us all and we look forward to sport being able to resume, and especially squash, to deliver much-needed health benefits across the world.”

World Squash Federation (WSF) Chief Executive, William Louis-Marie, added: “This is a wonderful initiative in partnership with World Squash Day. I know there are many nations and squash projects that could benefit from receiving donations of equipment, especially as we attempt to rebuild and relaunch the sport following the effects of COVID-19.

“I am sure we can rely on the kindness and support of the global squash community to make this a success.”

The UNSQUASHABLE initiative follows other World Squash Day projects involving popular brands I-Mask and 305 Squash.

For further information, please contact:



UNSQUASHABLE: sales@unsquashable.com

Alan Thatcher, World Squash Day Founder: alan@squashmad.com

Website links:

www.unsquashable.com

www.worldsquash.org

www.worldsquashday.net