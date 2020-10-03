All NewsOther NewsWSFWSF News

Jahangir Khan Supports Unsquashable Donation Project for World Squash Day and Beyond

October 3, 2020

Jahangir Khan, a 10-time British Open Champion and a former WSF President, is supporting the latest World Squash Day project to help the game bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan is spearheading a special campaign launched by UNSQUASHABLE, whose rackets he used throughout his record-breaking career.

With one week to go until World Squash Day next Saturday (October 10), UNSQUASHABLE customers will receive £100 off the brand’s best-selling pro player rackets when they trade in their old racket.

These will be donated to clubs and organisations to help them attract players to the sport following the recent lockdown.

The campaign will run until the end of October.

Khan, whose partnership with UNSQUASHABLE was a key feature of his career as the most successful male player in squash history, said: “This is a wonderful way for the whole squash community to work together under the World Squash Day banner to do something special for those in need.

“These are difficult times for us all and we look forward to sport being able to resume, and especially squash, to deliver much-needed health benefits across the world.”

World Squash Federation (WSF) Chief Executive, William Louis-Marie, added: “This is a wonderful initiative in partnership with World Squash Day. I know there are many nations and squash projects that could benefit from receiving donations of equipment, especially as we attempt to rebuild and relaunch the sport following the effects of COVID-19.

“I am sure we can rely on the kindness and support of the global squash community to make this a success.”

The UNSQUASHABLE initiative follows other World Squash Day projects involving popular brands I-Mask and 305 Squash.

For further information, please contact:

UNSQUASHABLE: sales@unsquashable.com

Alan Thatcher, World Squash Day Founder: alan@squashmad.com

Website links:

www.unsquashable.com

www.worldsquash.org

www.worldsquashday.net

Tags

Related Articles

Hany Reaches Top 10 of PSA Women’s World Rankings

October 2, 2020
Joel Makin

Makin On the Rise in PSA Men’s World Rankings

October 2, 2020

Win Teuton shoes in special WSD Squash 57 video competition

October 1, 2020
Laura Massaro (left) and Nick Matthew (right). Photo credit: squashpics.com

Team Laura vs Team Nick: Massaro and Matthew set for world’s biggest squash showdown

September 30, 2020
Back to top button
Close