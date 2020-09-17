Jansher Khan in his playing days
Jansher Khan Appointed Head Coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate

September 17, 2020

Eight-time World Champion Jansher Khan has been appointed Head Coach of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

Jansher – a former World No.1 and a legendary figure in squash – will take steps to revive the sport and nurture talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a daily basis.

During a media briefing at the Peshawar Sports Complex with Director General of Sports Asfandyar Khan and Director of Operations Syed Saqleen Shah, Jansher said: “The facilities available to athletes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are unmatched in any other country. Squash is the only sport in which coaching and training is very important. Due to lack of good training and coaching, the best talents of the province is being wasted.

“The government has fulfilled my desire to train the children of the province by providing coaching opportunities.

“I will do my best to fill the gap created in the game of squash and make the country a new world champion.”

Director General Asfandyar Khan said: “The coaching of former world squash champion Jansher Khan is a matter of honor for the players of the province. The provincial government is taking various steps to promote squash. Various programs are underway in search of new talent and eight new courts are in the final stages of completion under the ‘Revival of Squash’ project.”

