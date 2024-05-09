Junior Pan American Games to increase squash player quota by 25 percent

The Panamerican Squash Federation (FPS) is thrilled to announce that squash has been awarded a 25 percent increase in its athlete quota for the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay.

The 2025 event, an international multi-sports event for athletes aged 17 to 22 in the Americas and organised by Panam Sports, will increase the squash player quota from 48 to 60.

The increased athlete quota is set to have a positive impact on grassroots squash across the Americas, with more nations now able to qualify for the event.

“We are exceptionally grateful to Panam Sports for recognizing the hard work that the FPS has invested into professionalizing the presentation of our sport and we extend our sincere gratitude to [Panam Sports] President Neven Ilic for his continued support,” said FPS President Sergio Becerra.

“To be on the program of a major multi-sport game enhances the opportunity for financial support for participating countries. The positive effects are huge; by increasing the number of countries able to qualify for the 2025 Junior Pan Am Games, the demand for greater junior development and increased junior high-performance programming will now become a major driving force within our region”

“Squash will be presented in the same format as in the adult Panam Games showcasing individuals, doubles and teams events, for a total of six gold medals,” commented FPS Vice President Esteban Casarino.

“We are confident squash will be one of the most exciting spectator sports of the games.”

Find out more about the Panamerican Squash Federation at panamsquash.com

