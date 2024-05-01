Karlsruhe to host The World Games 2029

Karlsruhe, Germany, has been announced as the host of the 13th edition of The World Games 2029, following the decision of the IWGA executive committee.

The World Games is an international multi-sport competition traditionally comprising sports that are traditionally not contested in the Olympic Games.

Squash, which will make its Olympic debut at the LA28 Olympic Games, is a mainstay of The World Games and has been a part of every edition since Lahti 1997, with the exception of Akita in 2001.

In 2021, Malaysian squash legend Nicol David was named as The World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time.

At the last edition, which took place in Birmingham, USA, Belgium’s Tinne Gilis won gold in the women’s event and France’s Victor Crouin won gold in the men’s.

Karlsruhe, in southwestern Germany, will in 2029 become the first city to have hosted two editions of The World Games, having hosted the 1989 edition.

The next edition of The World Games will take place in Chengdu, China, in 2025.

