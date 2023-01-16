Key mental skills for coaches and players with Jesse Engelbrecht

High performance coach Jesse Engelbrecht, founder of SquashMind, has created a number of videos for squash coaches and players to use to better understand the psychological aspects of squash.

The South African, who since retiring has balanced coaching with educating on the importance of the mental side of the sport, created the series with SquashMind.

SquashMind, the official psychological training app of the World Squash Federation and PSA World Tour, is based on three core principles: Mindfulness practices; Visualisation practices; and Theory lessons.

“The SquashMind app and philosophies form the psychological component of all our coach education programs. We are proud to use and vouch for SquashMind,” explains WSC Tutor Michael Khan.

For WSF accredited coaches, the resources are available in L3 resources on SPIN. Topics covered include: Skill forming, Mindsets, Mindfulness, Visualisation, Breathing, and Calming the nerves.

Find out more about SquashMind.