Khan and Uthrian win 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships

Pakistan’s Hamza Khan delighted the home fans and Malaysia’s Thanussa Uthrian produced a comprehensive performance as they captured the Asian U19 Individual Championship titles in Islamabad, Pakistan.

In the men’s U19 final, Khan – who later this month will travel to Houston to defend his WSF World Junior Championship title – was in scintillating form as he took down Malaysian No.3 seed Harith Danial 11-5, 12-10, 11-9 to win the title without dropping a single game throughout the tournament.

Uthrian, meanwhile, capped an excellent week in Islamabad with a comfortable 11-8, 11-7, 11-2 win over Japanese No.3 seed Akari Midorikawa.

There was more home joy for the hosts in the Boys U13 event as Sohail Adnan beat Huzaifa Shahid 3-2 in an all-Pakistan final, while Malaysia won two further golds as Harleein Tan cruised past Hong Kong, China’s Lo Pui Yin Chloe in the Girls U15 final and Nikhileswar Moganasundharam came from 0-2 down to beat Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz in the Boys U17 final.

Elsewhere, were two golds for India as Aadya Budhia and Shiven Agarwal won the Girls U13 and the Boys U15 titles, and one gold for Hong Kong, China as Ena Kwong defeated compatriot Helen Tang in the Girls U17 final.

Click here to view all the results from the 31st Asian Junior Individual Championships.

For the latest WSF news, follow the World Squash Federation on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X (formerly Twitter) or subscribe to the WSF Newsletter.

Watch free squash action, interviews and features at WORLDSQUASH.TV