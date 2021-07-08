Knudsen and Moya Win Individuals Event at Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships

Colombia’s Matias Knudsen and Ecuador’s Maria Moya have taken gold medals at the Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships held in San Salvador, El Salvador after winning the men’s and women’s individual events, respectively.

It sees both players qualify for the PanAm Junior Games which have been scheduled in Cali, Colombia between September 9-19.

Knudsen beat Alejandro Enriquez of Guatemala 11-9, 11-2, 11-8 to win the men’s event, while Ecuadorian duo David Costales & Alvaro Buenano took bronze medals.

In the women’s individual event, Moya overcame Lucia Bautista of Colombia, winning 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 to secure gold.

The bronze medals went to Mexico’s Dina Anguiano and Paraguay’s Lujan Palacio.

The next stage of the championships will be the doubles event, which features a men’s and women’s draw along with a mixed event, all of which finish on Thursday July 8.

Result – Men’s Final: Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships

[1/2] Matias Knudsen (COL) bt [1/2] Alejandro Enriquez (GUA) 3-0: 11-9, 11-2, 11-8

Result – Women’s Final: Federacion Panamericana de Squash U23 Championships

[1/2] Maria Moya (COL) bt [3/4] Lucia Bautista (COL) 3-1: 9-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 to secure gold.